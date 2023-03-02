Lily Collins worries about the influence of "scary apps and filters" on teenage girls.

The 33-year-old actress has suggested that teenage girls are now facing more pressure than ever before.

Lily told Glamour magazine: "There are scary apps and filters that change the complete aesthetic of your face. I don’t even know what they’re called, but when you see the before-and-afters, it’s terrifying.

"The idea that young girls that are under the age of 16 are using those and posting them … I can’t imagine having that at that age. I can’t imagine that that would help instil accepting yourself as enough, if you’re already feeling the need to change yourself in order to have to feel confident to post a photo.

"So that makes me really sad that filters like that exist as normal now."

Lily - who is the daughter of musician Phil Collins and his second wife, Jill Tavelman - worries about the potential influence of the apps and filters.

The actress also suggested that so-called imperfections are actually a sign of a "fulfilled life".

Lily - who plays Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix series 'Emily in Paris' - explained: "I was raised to embrace who you are and the different things about you as being what’s beautiful, so those filters and apps really go exactly against that.

"It makes me question how the younger generation will then grow to accept themselves if they’ve been instilled so young that the only way to put yourself out there is through filters and apps like that. And also, when you smile and laugh, and see wrinkles … it just means that you’ve had a fulfilled life of lots of stories and memories."