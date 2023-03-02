Jason Oppenheim has faced "a very taxing few months".

The 45-year-old TV personality - who is the president and founder of The Oppenheim Group - has confessed to feeling under pressure during filming for seasons six and seven of 'Selling Sunset', the hit Netflix series.

Jason told PEOPLE: "I thought that things would get easier for me in season six and seven. I would argue that it's been the opposite.

"I feel more pressure to handle some pretty difficult situations. It's been a very taxing few months."

Jason has also confessed to being in "repair mode" amid the arrival of Bre Tiesi.

He revealed that Bre's arrival hasn't been universally welcomed by the 'Selling Sunset' cast.

He said: "Most of the women have warmed up to her. Not everyone.

"There's a lot going on right now on the drama front, to be honest. So we're in repair mode. We're trying to fix things because there's a lot going on."

Jason has also been challenged by trying to film 'Selling Sunset' and its spin-off, 'Selling the OC', simultaneously.

He shared: "I've never filmed 'Selling Sunset' and 'Selling the OC' at the same time. So that is just in and of itself a lot for me."

Meanwhile, Chrishell Stause previously confessed to having a "love-hate relationship" with 'Selling Sunset'.

The 41-year-old beauty admitted that "some days are great and some aren’t so much".

She explained: "There are certain aspects I look forward to and have so much fun with.

"It wouldn’t be a compelling show if there weren’t aspects that gave us raging anxiety.

"You guys are in store for a very exciting show, which means some days are great and some aren’t so much."