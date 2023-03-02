My daughter doesn't like playing tennis, says Serena Williams

Published
2023/03/02 23:00 (GMT)

Serena Williams' daughter "doesn't actually like to play tennis too much".

The 41-year-old tennis legend - who has five-year-old Olympia with her husband Alexis Ohanian - has revealed that her daughter isn't especially keen to follow in her mom's footsteps.

Serena - who retired from the sport in 2022 - told 'Person to Person with Norah O'Donnell': "That's a little disappointing for me, but she's actually really good at it. So we are trying to figure out a way to get her to play a little bit."

The Olympic gold medallist suggested organising "a group lesson" for her daughter as a way of encouraging her to play the sport.

Serena - who is the younger sister of fellow tennis legend Venus Williams - explained: "Maybe I can push her into tennis by getting other kids to have a group lesson - I think that's what I'm gonna do."

The sporting icon announced her retirement from tennis in September.

She confirmed the news via a post on social media, which also featured a photo of herself on the front cover of Vogue magazine.

Serena wrote at the time: "Vogue. September cover issue. There comes a time in life when you have to decide to move in a different direction.That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I'm gonna relish these next few weeks [heart emojis] (sic)"

Prior to that, Serena confessed that she was close to retirement.

She said: "I can't do this forever. So sometimes you just want to try your best to enjoy the moments and do the best that you can."

© BANG Media International

serenawilliams venuswilliams alexisohanian

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended