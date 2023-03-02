Graham Nash planned to chat to David Crosby before his estranged bandmate passed away.

The legendary musician died on January 18, aged 81, and Graham has now revealed that they had imminent plans to FaceTime each other.

He told PEOPLE: "Crosby and I were getting closer toward the end there, and he did call me and we did set up a time to be able to FaceTime each other.

"Unfortunately, it was a little too late. He passed before we could do that."

Despite this, Graham has found some comfort in knowing that he and his Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young bandmate were working towards reconciling their differences.

He said: "We were getting closer and he left me a voicemail saying that he thinks that he needs to apologise for some things that he said, and that made me smile."

Crosby was a founding member of both the Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash.

The music icon was surrounded by family when he passed away after a "long illness".

His family said in January: "It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django.

"Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched.

"We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."