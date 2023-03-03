Sam Claflin was "obsessed" with David Beckham as a kid.

The 36-year-old actor was a huge fan of the soccer star during his younger years, and Sam has recalled being too nervous to introduce himself to the former England captain at a party.

Asked if he ever had a non-romantic celebrity crush, Sam told InStyle magazine: "I was always obsessed with David Beckham as a kid.

"I was obsessed with Posh Spice when the Spice Girls were a thing and then David Beckham was my favourite footballer.

"One of the first times I was ever in Los Angeles, I was at this party, and I was sort of introduced to everybody like a proper who’s who of Hollywood, and then David Beckham walked in.

"My agent was the one who was hosting the party so he was like, ‘Oh, let me go introduce you,’ and I was like, ‘Oh no, I can’t, I can’t. I just can’t go over there.’ So, I never have [met him] to this day ... I’ve put him on a pedestal my entire life."

Sam was also obsessed with Pamela Anderson during his younger years.

The 'Hunger Games' actor admitted to being a huge fan of her new Netflix documentary, 'Pamela, a Love Story', and Sam confessed to feeling sorry for her after realising what she's been through in her life.

Asked about his celebrity crush, Sam replied: "It always was - and after seeing her new documentary on Netflix, still is - Pamela Anderson. I was obsessed with her as a much younger man, and just having an insight into her world recently, I really feel for her."