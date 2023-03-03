Christina Aguilera is a "very sensitive person".

The 42-year-old pop star has grown up in the spotlight - but over the years, she's learned how to deal with the scrutiny that's come her way.

She told Allure magazine: "I've grown up in this business. I started performing at six or seven and then I broke when I was a teenager. No matter what you do, you're going to have people that hate on you.

"The bigger you are and the more successful, unfortunately, that comes with more hate or more scrutiny. And I'm a very sensitive person, but I'm also very tough at the end of the day."

Christina admits that social media has changed the landscape for up-and-coming stars.

The 'Genie in a Bottle' hitmaker is also conscious of how it might influence her own children.

Christina - who has Max, 15, and Summer, eight - explained: "Social media wasn't around when I was coming up, and now I feel bad for people that don't want to be in the business and just look at comments.

"My daughter's not there yet with looking or posting yet, but I'm very conscious of the day when these things happen. The re-release of the 'Beautiful' video was about being mindful of what we're teaching our kids. I always try to impose individuality, doing what she feels is right for her.

"Even when she goes to pick out her clothes and she's like, 'I just don't know what to wear.' I'm like, 'Wear what you like. It doesn't matter at the end of the day. You're going to have an amazing day and you're going to feel amazing. It's just clothes.'"