Jonathan Majors' role in 'Creed III' inspired a "lifestyle" change.

The 33-year-old actor stars opposite Michael B. Jordan in the sports drama film, and Jonathan has revealed that he pushed himself to his physical limit for his role in the movie.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Right now I'm probably four [percent] body fat but also five or six pounds heavier than [when I was on set]."

Jonathan actually does his best to hide his muscular physique.

He explained: "It's a lifestyle. I'm going for overall health. I actively don't show my body [much], I wear big clothes."

Jonathan accepts that he needed to change his attitude to star in the new movie.

He said: "This was the first time I was like, 'OK, it's gonna be on display more or less.' And, as we talked about the honour of joining the 'Creed'-verse, 'Rocky'-verse in the the new instalment, you want to do right by everyone that's coming before you.

"And you want to do right by [Jordan]. You want a bad guy? You want a formidable foe? You got it."

Meanwhile, Michael recently confessed that directing and starring in 'Creed III' was "tough".

The actor explained that he needed to rely on his "team" in order to balance his responsibilities.

He said: "It’s tough. You got a mouthpiece in sometimes, you got gloves. You’re always depending on so many people. Your team is everything.

"So, to be able to be in the middle of a boxing scene, honestly it’s sometimes easier because I can direct while I’m acting. If I need to move you upstage a little bit, I just move a little bit like this, and then I get the shot that I need."

Michael also confessed to being inspired by "Japanese anime" for the film's fight scenes.

He said: "I think ‘cause I was kinda put in a corner, it forced me to be more creative and really think outside the box of how to make the fights different ... and I had a huge Japanese anime influence on a lot of my fighters."