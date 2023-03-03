Camila Alves has told of the "chaos" that ensued when a flight she was on this week had to make an emergency landing.

The 41-year-old model - who is married to actor Matthew McConaughey, 53 - was on Lufthansa Flight 469 from Austin, Texas, to Frankfurt, Germany, when the plane experienced "severe turbulence" and had to make an unplanned landing at Dulles International Airport outside Washington DC.

Seven people were taken to hospital after the incident, and Camila has now revealed how "everything was flying everywhere" during the incident.

She shared a clip on her Instagram, and added the caption: "On Flight last night,I was told plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital, Everything was flying everywhere. To respect the privacy of those around me that’s all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS And the turbulence keep on coming. The @lufthansa flight you are seeing on the news today!!!! Yes...that one. Thank God everyone was safe and ok. (sic)"

Following the emergency landing, Camila and her fellow passengers had to spend the night in Washington, and she was glad to make it to the bar one minute before closing time.

She added: "I must say everyone @marriottbonvoy by the airport of Washington where we had to divert to and spend the night was so kind! And we made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing..slept well, getting on new flight today, To the journey I continue… Karin Lacy was a savior with me until 1am working on new flights!!! (sic)"

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the plane landed "without incident" after the crew reported "severe turbulence" while they were flying at 37,000 feet above Tennessee. The FAA are investigating what happened.