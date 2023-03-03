Former Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes has given birth.

The 32-year-old model and her husband, Snapchat director Juan David Borrero, welcomed their first child together into the world, daughter Mia, last week.

She shared a picture of herself clutching onto her little one's hand, and added the caption: "Mia Victoria [heart emoji] 2-23-23"

Several former Victoria's Secret Angels were quick to congratulate their pal, including Sara Sampaio.

She commented: "can’t wait to meet her"

Lais Ribeiro wrote: "so precious [heart emojis] congratulations mama (sic)"

Miranda Kerr posted: "What an angel"

Jasmine thanked her friends and family for their congratulatory messages.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories: "Thank you to all our friends and family for so much love. We are so in love with her and are so excited for this next chapter in our lives."

In November, Jasmine revealed she was expecting her first child, and admitted she and Juan decided to keep their news quiet until she was six months along.

Speaking about her first 12 weeks of pregnancy, she said: "I was so tired to the point I couldn’t even read emails coming through - I’d fall asleep sitting at my computer. I almost fell asleep driving my car.

"The tiredness was something I had never experienced."

Jasmine admitted she had been keeping an "open mind" amid her pregnancy.

She said: "I’m a firm believer that whatever I feel - and any stress that I’m carrying can very easily transfer to the baby.

"Every day is scary - you never know what’s going to happen. So I just pray, hope for the best, and try to keep an open mind."

The star also told how she was "so grateful" to be starting a family with 32-year-old Juan.

She wrote on Instagram: "Baby Borrero The last 6 months have gone by so fast and we can’t wait to meet this precious little angel. Feeling so grateful to start a family with you @juandavidborrero (sic)"

Juan - whose father is Ecuadorian vice-president Alfredo Borrero - wrote on his Instagram Stories: "counting down the days..."