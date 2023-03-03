John Cena, Awkwafina, and Simu Liu are to star in Prime Video action-comedy 'Grand Death Lotto'.

The 45-year-old professional wrestler-turned-actor will executive produce the Amazon Studios film alongside Zack Roth and Rob Yescombe, who will pen the script, and Paul Feig will direct the movie.

Feig said: "I love action comedy and extreme physical comedy and this movie has both in abundance, as well as a boatload of heart and hilarity.

"This lotto will make winners of us all."

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon and MGM Studios, added: "Grand Death Lotto is the kind of original idea audiences have been craving, and there’s no one better than the endlessly talented Paul Feig to steer the ship.

"We can’t wait to watch John Cena, Awkwafina, and Simu Liu bring this fun, action-packed script to life for our Prime Video customers around the world."

The film will tell the story of a Grand Lottery, which is established in economically-challenged California in the "very near future".

But if someone kills the winner before sundown they can legally claim their prize.

New LA transplant Katie (Awkwafina) accidentally finds herself with the winning ticket and has to join forces with amateur jackpot protector Noel (Cena) to make it to sundown in order to claim her multi-billion dollar prize.

Liu will portray the part of Noel’s protection rival Louis Lewis.

Production on the film will start next week, and the Amazon Original Movie will be available to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Cena stars in HBO Max’s 'Peacemaker' as his DC character of the same name, which he first portrayed in 2021's 'The Suicide Squad' for Warner Bros.