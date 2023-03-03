Lil Mosey has been found not guilty of second-degree rape.

The 21-year-old ‘Stuck in a Dream’ rapper – whose real name is Lathan Moses Stanley Echols – was accused of the offence after a woman claimed she and her girlfriend were raped by him and another man in 2021 after they met at a cabin, but he was cleared on Thursday (02.03.23) by a jury.

He pled not guilty to the charges and stood trial in Washington, according to TMZ, which added he had passed a lie detector test with “flying colours” as part of the case.

His attorneys Amy Muth and Jennifer Atwood said at the time the allegations were made: “Mr Echols did not commit this crime, and we intend to work hard to clear his name.”

Lil Mosey, who made it to number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his ‘Blueberry Faygo’ single, was potentially facing a maximum sentence of life in jail if convicted and maintained his innocence throughout proceedings.

An affidavit obtained by TMZ showed the woman who accused the rapper told authorities she consented to having sex with Lil Mosey in a vehicle.

But when they were in a cabin together later she said she blacked out after drinking and alleged she regained consciousness to find the rapper on top of her and having sex with her.

She added she passed out a second time and awoke to find another man having sex with her.

The affidavit also said the victim stated she suffered injuries including bruising on her arm, neck and inner knee.

Another woman who was at the party with the woman, aged 20 at the time, reported she woke up partially clad and was told she had intercourse, but had no memory of it.