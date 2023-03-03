Heidi Klum's husband Tom Kaulitz thinks their dogs have been poisoned.

The 49-year-old model has been married to the Tokio Hotel rocker since 2019 and he, along with his brother Bill, have speculated that the deaths of Tom's shorthaired pointer Capper - who died last month at the age of 15 - and four-year-old Irish wolfhound Anton a few weeks later, as well as Bill's bulldog Stitch just days ago were down to foul play.

Speaking on his 'Kaulitz Hills - Senf aus Hollywood' podcast, Bill said: "He was never sick, never had to go to the doctor. And then, one Sunday, he suddenly collapsed and fell over. I was in shock.

"Stitch is also at an autopsy, where we hope to learn a few more things. Sadly, we also had to think about whether it might be the case that everything is connected. "

Tom added: "It's so sad that you have to think that there is someone who wants to harm you so much that he kills your animals. Is there a lunatic out there?"

Heidi first announced the death of her and her husband's eldest dog in early February, as she shared a snap of the four of them and noted that she had no idea that it would be their last day together.

She wrote on Instagram: "Such a beautiful Day Today [heart emoji] We did not know it would be our last. "

Just three weeks later, upon the death of Anton, she wrote: "Forever Loved Forever in our hearts."(sic)