Ron Jeremy's sister wants him to be placed under a conservatorship.

The former adult film star was recently ruled unfit to stand trial on over 30 counts of rape and sexual assault due to dementia and now Susan Bilotte has filed a petition asking for attorney Ellen Finkelberg to be placed in charge of the 69-year-old actor's finances and healthcare.

Documents obtained by TMZ stated: "[Ron is] concurrently incarcerated at the Twin Towers-Mens Central Jail. He has been found incompetent to stand trial in a criminal case due to a diagnosis with symptoms of Lewy body dementia and has a pending transfer to a state hospital.”

The paperwork explained there is an urgency for a conservator to be appointed so the 'Terror Firma' actor can go to a “private secured perimeter facility specialising in treatment of dementia" as his deteriorating health means he can't make that request for himself.

A lawyer for the disgraced star - who has been in prison since his arrest - previously said Ron's mental state means he likely won't be able to "prove his innocence" when it comes to the sexual assault allegations.

Stuart Goldfarb previously said: "The judge found that he was not competent to assist his attorney in trial.

"So, the criminal case gets essentially put on hold until he can become competent and sometimes people have cognitive disabilities that can't be cured.

"Two and a half years ago when he was arrested I made a comment that I felt very strongly that he was going to be found innocent. Two years and a half have gone by and I feel had we gone to trial he would have been acquitted.

"Unfortunately, because of his mental condition he won't have that opportunity to prove his innocence."

The former porn star had pleaded not guilty to a dozen counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object and two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person.

The actor also faced one count of committing a lewd act on a minor, stemming from an accusation he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at a party in Santa Clarita, California, in June 2004.