K-pop sensation Jimin has been unveiled as Tiffany and Co’s latest ambassador.

The 27-year-old BTS singer, born Park Ji-min – whose bandmates have also done deals with high-end fashion houses – will appear in his first campaign for the brand this spring, the jeweller announced on Thursday. (02.03.23)

Jimin hailed the deal as a “great honour” in a press release and said Tiffany had a “passion for design, innovation and artistry”.

Tiffany and Co’s executive vice president for product and communications, Alexandre Arnault, 30, the son of LVMH’s billionaire owner, Bernard Arnault, 73, said about the signing: “We are looking forward to welcoming multifaceted artist and performer Jimin of BTS as our newest house ambassador.

“He embodies the energy, style and sense of modernity that epitomizes Tiffany and Co.

“We are proud and incredibly excited to unveil our future campaigns with him launching later this spring.”

The announcement was accompanied by a photo of Jimin shirtless and wearing a black suit with a collection of the brand’s Lock bracelets.

He was also named earlier this year as an official brand ambassador for Dior.

In 2021, Tiffany and Co signed another K-pop star, Rosé, 26, from girl group Blackpink for the same role.

Labels including Chanel, Prada, Gucci have also announced partnerships with South Korean singers and actors in the last few years, and Jimin’s BTS bandmate J-Hope, 29, was last month announced as Louis Vuitton’s latest house ambassador.

He will release his first solo record ‘Face’ later this month, as BTS has been on a hiatus since 2022 as its members serve, or prepare to serve, their mandatory military service.

Almost all South Korean men are required to do time in the army between the ages of 18 and 28, but a law passed in 2020 allows some high-profile figures including entertainers and athletes to defer their military service until the age of 30.

BTS’ Jin, 30, born Kim Seok-jin, enlisted in December, but Jimin has yet to announce when he will complete his service.