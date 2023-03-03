Kerry Washington is planning a "secret anniversary celebration" with her husband Nnamdi Asomugha.

The 46-year-old actress tied the knot with the 41-year-old former football cornerback without any publicity almost a decade ago and now they are approaching a milestone in their marriage, she's insisted they won't be celebrating 10 years with any fuss.

Asked her 10th anniversary plans, she told 'Entertainment Tonight': "How do you even remember that? I do have an incredible husband. Do you remember how secret my wedding was? How private and secretive it was? That's how the anniversary is gonna be too!"

Meanwhile, the 'Scandal' actress - who has children Isabelle, eight, and six-year-old Caleb with Nmandi - is now starring as Paige Alexander, a single mother and therapist, in the Hulu series 'Unprisoned' and explained that since taking on the role her friends have started asking her for relationship advice but insists that she is "just acting."

She said: "It's funny because people used to come to me to fix things with my white hat [in 'Scandal'] and now people come to me for relationship advice. People, I'm just acting! I don't know any of this stuff, none of it!"

Earlier this year, the 'Django Unchained' star revealed that she was putting her life story down on paper as she prepares to release a memoir and called it the most "deeply personal" project she had ever taken on.

She said: "Writing a memoir is, by far, the most deeply personal project I have ever taken on, I hope that readers will receive it with open hearts and I pray that it offers new insights and perspectives, and invites people into deeper compassion — for themselves and others."