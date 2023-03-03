Becky G "needs a lot of help" planning her wedding.

The 26-year-old pop star got engaged to sports star Sebastian Lletget, 30, just before Christmas 2022 after seven years of dating and even though she has found it "refreshing" to be in a new stage of the relationship, she revealed her side of the family are trying to hurry the wedding along.

She told E! News: "I'm gonna need a lot of help! I'm a tiny, little person and it's very hard to be in a lot of places, I'm a part-time Texan now! My fiance plays for FC Dallas and I love going to catch a game. It's been really refreshing to be in this new chapter of our relationship.

"What's the rush? I'm Mexican, right, and my whole family has been like, they've been asking when the ring is coming and now that the ring is here they're like 'When's the wedding?'"

The 'Mamiii' hitmaker went on to add that she is in no rush to tie the knot just yet and just wants to "enjoy" the engagement period.

She said: "I'm like 'Relax!' It took me seven years to get here so I'm gonna enjoy it!"

Just before getting engaged, Becky reflected that after over six years together, she was very "proud" that she had fallen in love with her "best friend."

She said: "I think a lot of people think relationships just happen — and they don't just happen. To fall in love is one thing, and I think to stay in love is another. I'm so proud of the fact that he's my best friend.

"We've been together for over six years now and it's brand new in many ways because we're really embracing the shifts and changes that are happening in our lives, within ourselves and supporting each other in that. And you can't really force things. But recently things have really been aligning."