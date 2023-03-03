Lea Michele's stint in 'Funny Girl' will end in September.

The 'Glee' actress took over the role of Fanny Bryce from Beanie Feldstein in September 2022 and it's now been announced the Broadway revival will come to an end on 3 September.

A statement on the show's Instagram page tagged Lea and her co-stars Ramin Karimloo, Jared Grimes and Tova Feldshuh as it announced: "Hey, gorgeous! We're having so much fun with you on Broadway, we're sticking around until September 3rd.

"Don't miss @leamichele, @raminkarimloo, @grimeystepz, and @tovahfeld! Get your tickets now. #FUNNYGIRL.(sic)"

When it closed on Broadway, the production will then go on tour in North America, though the cast has yet to be announced.

Following the news, Lea - who has two-year-old son Ever with husband Zandy Reich - admitted she had been supposed to leave the musical in June but ultimately agreed to extend her run.

Speaking on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan', she said: "I was originally only supposed to stay until June.

"Signing on to this and taking on this this role with a toddler. I haven't been on Broadway in 15 years. I really didn't know how this was going to all sort of feel and be for us as a family and being back in New York.

"But I'm having such an amazing time and we have the most amazing cast and it is just such a beautiful experience. So myself, Tova Feldshuh, Ramin and Jared, we've all decided that we are going to see this to the end September 3rd."

The 'Scream Queens' actress recently revealed she was thrilled to receive a congratulatory letter from Barbra Streisand, who played Fanny in the original 1964 Broadway production and went on to win an Oscar for the 1968 movie adaptation.

She said: "She wrote me this beautiful letter. But one thing she said in was, 'It's really wonderful when your dreams come true, isn't it?'"