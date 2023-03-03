Michael B Jordan’s ‘Creed III’ looks have been turned into a shoppable collection by their designer Ralph Lauren.

The 36-year-old actor’s tailored looks by the luxury label that he sported in the boxing sequel while playing Adonis Creed were made available from Thursday (02.03.23) via the brand’s Made to Measure program, as part of a collaboration with the film’s maker MGM Studios.

It consists of six looks worn by Michael’s character throughout the film, which range from casual to dressy.

They include a range of double-breasted suits in pinstripe grey and navy, sweatshirts in a heavyweight terrycloth fabric, a classic black trench coat and more – with every piece coming with a ‘Custom Tailored for Adonis Creed’ label.

Ralph Lauren said in a statement about the movie tie-in: “The partnership presents a shared story of icons – one in fashion, one in sport – both driven by the pursuit to build the life you desire.”

Michael told People about the collaboration: “The way Ralph Lauren tailor their suits, you know the way they’re made, it just exemplified that type of luxury and style that we wanted to see from Adonis Creed.”

‘Creed III’, which is out Friday (03.03.23), tells of Adonis’ childhood friend and boxing prodigy Damian, played by Jonathan Majors, 33, return from prison hungry to prove himself a boxing champion.

Adonis, who is secure with his family life and fortune, then faces off against his former protégé.

Other returning characters in the sequel include Adonis’ mother Mary Anne, (played by Phylicia Rashad), his wife Bianca, (Tessa Thompson) and his trainer Tony ‘Little Duke’ Evers (Wood Harris.)

The film also marks Michael’s directorial debut, and he has said about the project: “I finally got to this place in my career where I really wanted to tell a story, you know, and not just be in front of the camera, not just execute somebody else’s vision.

“And having a character that I've played twice before, you know it’s been seven, eight years living with this guy, so to be able to tell a story of where I believe Adonis is at.”