Ken Bruce thanked his listeners as he signed off his BBC Radio 2 show for the final time.

The 72-year-old broadcaster has presented his mid-morning programme on BBC Radio 2 - in which he encompasses music, live performances and calls from listens - almost every year since 1986 but signed off for the final time on Friday (03.03.23) and thanked all of his listeners and loyal fans but decided not to write a big speech.

After playing the classic Petula Clark song 'My Love', he said: "So I've come to the end of my last link. That's what you say on radio. A lot of people would say 'Oh write down a big speech', but it's not the sort of thing I do. I really do just want to say thank you to everybody who has contributed in any small way to this programme.

"I really couldn't do it without the listeners who contribute and complete the dialogue.

" We talk to each other on a daily basis and I hope sometime in the future we will be able to continue doing that. I'd particularly like to thank the Ken Bruce Preservation Society who sent in a lovely bottle of a certain Irish cream liqueur, which I did think about drinking on the show today but I thought I'd better just wait. That's very kind of you, thank you. And thanks to all who have sent any message of congratulations.

"Thank you to the BBC, I've been here a long time and they're still the finest broadcaster."

The broadcasting legend - who has quit his long-running show to join Greatest Hits Radio and spent his final show reminiscing with listeners and colleagues alike - chose to play 'Golden Slumbers/ The End' by The Beatles as his swan song and referenced the lyrics after the song had finished playing in his final goodbye before handing over to Jeremy Vine.

He said: "In the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make. I have loved being here with you all and may we meet again somewhere. Right now, for the last time, it's 12 o'clock and here's Jeremy!"