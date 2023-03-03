'God Of War: Ragnarok' has made BAFTA history after landing 14 nominations at the upcoming BAFTA Games Awards.

The hit action-adventure game from Santa Monica Studio and Sony Interactive Entertainment leads the way at the prestigious gaming awards ceremony, with a record number of nods, including 'Best Game'.

The title is also in contention for EE Game of the Year, which is chosen by the public.

Amazingly, the game has four chances of winning the Performer in a Supporting Role prize, with Adam J. Harrington (Sindri), Danielle Bisutti (Freya), Laya DeLeon Hayes (Angrboda), and Ryan Hurst (Thor) up for the accolade.

Their competition is Alison Jaye, Alva in 'Horizon Forbidden West', and Charlotta Mohlin, who is The One in 'Immortality'.

'Ragnarok' also earned nods in the Animation, Audio, Narrative, Design, and Technology categories.

The second most-nominated title is the third-person cat adventure title 'Stray', with eight nominations, including Best Game.

'Elden Ring' has seven nominations and will go head-to-head with 'Ragnarok' for a number of awards, including Best Game and Game of the Year.

Elsewhere, 'A Plague Tale: Requiem', 'Horizon Forbidden West', and the indie title 'Tunic' scored five nominations apiece.

Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, said: “Congratulations to all our nominees, and to the thousands of talented craftspeople behind today’s nominated games. This year’s BAFTA Games Awards recognise extraordinary storytelling, craft and performance. It’s a real privilege, not only to celebrate the breadth and depth of talent in the games industry, but also to bring their work to wider the public. I can’t wait to celebrate the achievements of this vibrant industry at the ceremony on 30 March.”

Tara Saunders, Chair of BAFTA’s Games Committee, added: “It’s fantastic to see such a broad and diverse range of games celebrated in this year’s BAFTA Games Awards nominations – with indie titles, mobile games and triple-A blockbusters all represented and competing across multiple categories. It is heartening to see so many games, especially those in Game Beyond Entertainment category, that tackle complex issues and discuss the world around through engaging and enriching stories in ways only possible within our medium. I firmly believe that all these nominees represent the very best in their craft and, whether deep and meaningful or just good honest fun, show us just how essential games are in our lives, culture and society.”

The BAFTA Games Awards will take place on March 30 at the Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall and will be livestreamed exclusively on BAFTA’s Twitch channel from 18.50pm.

The nominations are:

ANIMATION

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Infinity Ward/Activision Publishing, Inc.

God Of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – TT Games/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Sifu – Sloclap/Sloclap and Kepler Interactive

Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

A Plague Tale: Requiem – Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment

Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

God Of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Immortality – Half Mermaid Productions

Pentiment – Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studio

Tunic – Tunic Team/Finji

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

A Plague Tale: Requiem – Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment

God Of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Metal: Hellsinger – The Outsiders/Funcom Oslo AS

Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

Tunic – Tunic Team/Finji

BEST GAME

Cult Of The Lamb – Massive Monster/Devolver Digital

Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

God Of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Marvel Snap – Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse

Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

Vampire Survivors – poncle

BRITISH GAME

Citizen Sleeper – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller

OlliOlli World – Roll7/Private Division

Rollerdrome – Roll7/Private Division

Total War: Warhammer 3 – Creative Assembly/Sega

Two Point Campus – Two Point Studios/Sega

Vampire Survivors – poncle

DEBUT GAME

As Dusk Falls – Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios

The Case Of The Golden Idol – Color Gray Games/Playstack

Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

Trombone Champ – Holy Wow Studios

Tunic – Tunic Team/Finji

Vampire Survivors – poncle

EVOLVING GAME

Apex Legends – Respawn/Electronic Arts

Dreams – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Elder Scrolls Online – Zenimax Online Studios/Bethesda Softworks

Final Fantasy 14 – Creative Business Unit 3/Square Enix

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

No Man’s Sky – Hello Games

FAMILY

Disney Dreamlight Valley – Gameloft

Kirby And The Forgotten Land – HAL Laboratory/Nintendo

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – TT Games/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope – Ubisoft Milan; Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft

Nintendo Switch Sports – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Tribute Games/Dotemu

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

Citizen Sleeper – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller

Endling – Extinction Is Forever – Herobeat Studios/HandyGames

Gibbon: Beyond The Trees – Broken Rules/Broken Rules

I Was A Teenage Exocolonist – Northway Games/Finji

Not For Broadcast – NotGames/tinyBuild

We’ll Always Have Paris – Cowleyfornia Studios

GAME DESIGN

Cult Of The Lamb – Massive Monster/Devolver Digital

Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

God Of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Tunic – Tunic Team/Finji

Vampire Survivors – poncle

MULTIPLAYER

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Infinity Ward/Activision Publishing, Inc.

FIFA 23 – EA Vancouver, EA Romania/EA SPORTS

Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

Overwatch 2 – Blizzard Entertainment

Splatoon 3 – Nintendo

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Tribute Games/Dotemu

MUSIC

A Plague Tale: Requiem – Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment

Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course – Studio MDHR/Studio MDHR

Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

God Of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

Tunic – Tunic Team/Finji

NARRATIVE

A Plague Tale: Requiem – Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment

Citizen Sleeper – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller

God Of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Immortality – Half Mermaid Productions

Pentiment – Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studio

Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

ORIGINAL PROPERTY

Citizen Sleeper – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller

Cult Of The Lamb – Massive Monster/Devolver Digital

Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

Sifu – Sloclap/Sloclap and Kepler Interactive

Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

Vampire Survivors – poncle

PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE

Alain Mesa as Alejandro Vargas in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Charlotte McBurney as Amicia in A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge as Kratos in God Of War Ragnarök

Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality

Siobhan Williams as Laura in The Quarry

Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God Of War Ragnarök

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Adam J. Harrington as Sindri in God Of War Ragnarök

Alison Jaye as Alva in Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotta Mohlin as The One in Immortality

Danielle Bisutti as Freya in God Of War Ragnarök

Laya DeLeon Hayes as Angrboda in God Of War Ragnarök

Ryan Hurst as Thor in God Of War Ragnarök

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

God Of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Immortality – Half Mermaid Productions

The Last Of Us Part 1 – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

EE GAME OF THE YEAR (voted for by the public)

Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

God Of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Immortality – Half Mermaid Productions

Marvel Snap – Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse

Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive