'God Of War: Ragnarok' has made BAFTA history after landing 14 nominations at the upcoming BAFTA Games Awards.
The hit action-adventure game from Santa Monica Studio and Sony Interactive Entertainment leads the way at the prestigious gaming awards ceremony, with a record number of nods, including 'Best Game'.
The title is also in contention for EE Game of the Year, which is chosen by the public.
Amazingly, the game has four chances of winning the Performer in a Supporting Role prize, with Adam J. Harrington (Sindri), Danielle Bisutti (Freya), Laya DeLeon Hayes (Angrboda), and Ryan Hurst (Thor) up for the accolade.
Their competition is Alison Jaye, Alva in 'Horizon Forbidden West', and Charlotta Mohlin, who is The One in 'Immortality'.
'Ragnarok' also earned nods in the Animation, Audio, Narrative, Design, and Technology categories.
The second most-nominated title is the third-person cat adventure title 'Stray', with eight nominations, including Best Game.
'Elden Ring' has seven nominations and will go head-to-head with 'Ragnarok' for a number of awards, including Best Game and Game of the Year.
Elsewhere, 'A Plague Tale: Requiem', 'Horizon Forbidden West', and the indie title 'Tunic' scored five nominations apiece.
Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, said: “Congratulations to all our nominees, and to the thousands of talented craftspeople behind today’s nominated games. This year’s BAFTA Games Awards recognise extraordinary storytelling, craft and performance. It’s a real privilege, not only to celebrate the breadth and depth of talent in the games industry, but also to bring their work to wider the public. I can’t wait to celebrate the achievements of this vibrant industry at the ceremony on 30 March.”
Tara Saunders, Chair of BAFTA’s Games Committee, added: “It’s fantastic to see such a broad and diverse range of games celebrated in this year’s BAFTA Games Awards nominations – with indie titles, mobile games and triple-A blockbusters all represented and competing across multiple categories. It is heartening to see so many games, especially those in Game Beyond Entertainment category, that tackle complex issues and discuss the world around through engaging and enriching stories in ways only possible within our medium. I firmly believe that all these nominees represent the very best in their craft and, whether deep and meaningful or just good honest fun, show us just how essential games are in our lives, culture and society.”
The BAFTA Games Awards will take place on March 30 at the Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall and will be livestreamed exclusively on BAFTA’s Twitch channel from 18.50pm.
The nominations are:
ANIMATION
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Infinity Ward/Activision Publishing, Inc.
God Of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – TT Games/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Sifu – Sloclap/Sloclap and Kepler Interactive
Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT
A Plague Tale: Requiem – Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment
Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco
God Of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Immortality – Half Mermaid Productions
Pentiment – Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studio
Tunic – Tunic Team/Finji
AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT
A Plague Tale: Requiem – Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment
God Of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Metal: Hellsinger – The Outsiders/Funcom Oslo AS
Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
Tunic – Tunic Team/Finji
BEST GAME
Cult Of The Lamb – Massive Monster/Devolver Digital
Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco
God Of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Marvel Snap – Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse
Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
Vampire Survivors – poncle
BRITISH GAME
Citizen Sleeper – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller
OlliOlli World – Roll7/Private Division
Rollerdrome – Roll7/Private Division
Total War: Warhammer 3 – Creative Assembly/Sega
Two Point Campus – Two Point Studios/Sega
Vampire Survivors – poncle
DEBUT GAME
As Dusk Falls – Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios
The Case Of The Golden Idol – Color Gray Games/Playstack
Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
Trombone Champ – Holy Wow Studios
Tunic – Tunic Team/Finji
Vampire Survivors – poncle
EVOLVING GAME
Apex Legends – Respawn/Electronic Arts
Dreams – Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment
The Elder Scrolls Online – Zenimax Online Studios/Bethesda Softworks
Final Fantasy 14 – Creative Business Unit 3/Square Enix
Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
No Man’s Sky – Hello Games
FAMILY
Disney Dreamlight Valley – Gameloft
Kirby And The Forgotten Land – HAL Laboratory/Nintendo
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – TT Games/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope – Ubisoft Milan; Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft
Nintendo Switch Sports – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Tribute Games/Dotemu
GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT
Citizen Sleeper – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller
Endling – Extinction Is Forever – Herobeat Studios/HandyGames
Gibbon: Beyond The Trees – Broken Rules/Broken Rules
I Was A Teenage Exocolonist – Northway Games/Finji
Not For Broadcast – NotGames/tinyBuild
We’ll Always Have Paris – Cowleyfornia Studios
GAME DESIGN
Cult Of The Lamb – Massive Monster/Devolver Digital
Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco
God Of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Tunic – Tunic Team/Finji
Vampire Survivors – poncle
MULTIPLAYER
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Infinity Ward/Activision Publishing, Inc.
FIFA 23 – EA Vancouver, EA Romania/EA SPORTS
Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco
Overwatch 2 – Blizzard Entertainment
Splatoon 3 – Nintendo
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Tribute Games/Dotemu
MUSIC
A Plague Tale: Requiem – Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment
Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course – Studio MDHR/Studio MDHR
Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco
God Of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
Tunic – Tunic Team/Finji
NARRATIVE
A Plague Tale: Requiem – Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment
Citizen Sleeper – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller
God Of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Immortality – Half Mermaid Productions
Pentiment – Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studio
Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
ORIGINAL PROPERTY
Citizen Sleeper – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller
Cult Of The Lamb – Massive Monster/Devolver Digital
Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco
Sifu – Sloclap/Sloclap and Kepler Interactive
Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
Vampire Survivors – poncle
PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE
Alain Mesa as Alejandro Vargas in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Charlotte McBurney as Amicia in A Plague Tale: Requiem
Christopher Judge as Kratos in God Of War Ragnarök
Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality
Siobhan Williams as Laura in The Quarry
Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God Of War Ragnarök
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Adam J. Harrington as Sindri in God Of War Ragnarök
Alison Jaye as Alva in Horizon Forbidden West
Charlotta Mohlin as The One in Immortality
Danielle Bisutti as Freya in God Of War Ragnarök
Laya DeLeon Hayes as Angrboda in God Of War Ragnarök
Ryan Hurst as Thor in God Of War Ragnarök
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco
God Of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Immortality – Half Mermaid Productions
The Last Of Us Part 1 – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive
EE GAME OF THE YEAR (voted for by the public)
Elden Ring – FromSoftware/Bandai Namco
God Of War Ragnarök – Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla/Sony Interactive Entertainment
Immortality – Half Mermaid Productions
Marvel Snap – Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse
Stray – BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive