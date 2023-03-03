Survival horror game 'Dead By Daylight' is being turned into a live-action movie.

Jason Blum's Blumhouse studio - which is behind hit horror movies 'Paranormal Activity', 'Insidious', and 'Get Out' - and James Wan’s Atomic Monster have joined forces with Behaviour Interactive’s executive vice president Stephen Mulrooney to produce the video game adaptation.

The latter said in a statement issued to Variety: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to work with Jason Blum and James Wan, two giants of the horror film industry, to further expand the Dead By Daylight universe. Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are the ideal partners to craft Dead By Daylight‘s killer entrance onto the big screen.”

No director or casting details are available at this time.

'Dead By Daylight' was first released on the PC in 2016.

Blum has recently expanded his business to include Blumhouse Games.

The firm's president Abhijay Prakash told Bloomberg: “We’re in the scary story business. We do films, we do TV and there is this massive, growing segment in media and entertainment called gaming.

“The space is hundreds of billions of dollars; we’re in a great position to try and access it.”