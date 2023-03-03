Zoom boss Greg Tomb was let go “without cause”.

The conferencing software giant - which experienced a boom in demand at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic - fired their new president “without cause” according to a regulatory filing from the firm.

Greg had assumed the top job in June 2022 and has been appearing on earnings calls and looking at their sales data.

A Zoom rep told BBC they were not searching for someone to fill the spot left by Greg, who reported directly to the business’ CEO Eric Yuan, who began at the company in 2011 and led it through its boom during the sales increase from working at home in March 2020.

When Greg joined the company, he said: "Greg is a highly respected technology industry leader and has deep experience in helping to scale companies at critical junctures."

The ex-president remarked he was ecstatic to join the tech company and “drive growth” filling people’s communications needs.

Despite increasing its workforce due to rising revenue amid remote working, last month, Zoom announced its intention to cut its staff by 15 per cent and let go of 1,500 people.

At the time, Eric said: "We didn't take as much time as we should have to thoroughly analyse our teams or assess if we were growing sustainably, toward the highest priorities."

The cutbacks at Zoom come amid other tech companies slashing their workforces, like Twitter, Google, and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.