Kourtney Kardashian has seemingly insisted that she is not pregnant.

The 43-year-old reality star has Mason, 13, Reign, eight and 10-year-old Penelope with former partner Scott Disick but sparked rumours that she and her husband Travis Barker, 47, are expecting after they stopped IVF treatments late last year.

But while posing in a crop top as she promoted her Lemme vitamins brand, Kourtney directly replied to a fan who asked if she was pregnant.

The fan wrote: "Is she pregnant"(sic)

In the comments section of her Instagram post, Kourtney replied: "the after affects of IVF (I only acknowledge this comment bc I do think it's important to know how IVF affects women's bodies and it's not spoken about much) ... also are we still asking women if they're pregnant?"(sic)

Earlier this year, 'The Kardashians' star explained that she and Blink-182 drummer Travis - who has had Landon, 19, and 17-year-old Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler - had decided to give up on their In vitro fertilization because they wanted to try to conceive a baby naturally.

She said: "After eight months of our IVF journey, we took a break and wanted to try things naturally. The doctors had told us that we still have some really good-looking follicles and that it was the best they've seen."

Last year, Kim Kardashian revealed that Kourtney and Travis "want to see what life would be like with a baby".

The 42-year-old superstar - who is Kourtney's younger sister - confirmed that the celebrity duo are keen to have a baby together.

Asked if they're open to having a child, Kim said: "Yeah. You'll see their journey [on our new show], and I think when you find love that you can't live without - and there's still a chance, she's in her early 40s - I think they definitely want to see what life would be like with a baby."