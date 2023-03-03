Britney Spears has reportedly sold her Calabasas mansions just nine months after moving in.

The 41-year-old pop star moved into the seven-bedroom, nine-bath, 11,600-square-foot estate just days after tying the knot with actor Sam Asghari in June 2022 and is thought to have paid almost $12 million for the property but according to PEOPLE has now sold it on just over $10 million, making a loss of almost $2 million.

According to reports, Britney has sold the mansion to a Texas-based personal injury lawyer and knew that "the longer she would have waited to sell, the less she'd get" but ultimately settled on the deal because even though she lives in the same neighbourhood as ex-husband Kevin Federline and their sons Sean, 16, and 17-year-old Jadyden, things haven't "really worked out on that front" and the boys remain somewhat estranged from her.

The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship that had been governed by her family was terminated in November 2021 after 13 years - appeared to be happy with the luxurious abode at the time of purchasing it because it was one of the first large purchases she made without having to ask her dad for permission.

A source said at the time: "Britney loves her new house. She picked it out with Sam. She wanted a fresh start with Sam. It's been very important to her to have a home that she picked up without having to ask for approval from [dad Jamie Spears]."

The legendary pop star has lived in a string of Hollywood homes since leaving Kentwood, Louisiana in the 1990s to start up her pop career, including one which she sold to late actress Brittany Murphy in 2003, a Beverly Hills mansion she snapped up in 2007 for a reported $6.8 million as well as a string of condos in Florida and built her now-estranged mother Lynne an estate named Serenity in her hometown after she first made it big in music.