Michael Douglas has to take his trousers off and "whip it out" if Catherine Zeta-Jones beats him at golf.

The 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' actor confirmed he and his wife still have an ongoing bet when they are playing their favourite game but he insisted he doesn't lose very often.

Asked if they still have the bet, as was previously revealed by Catherine, Michael told the Guardian newspaper: "The rules are I have to whip it out if I don’t hit it past the ladies’ tees, which I manage most of the time.

"But there have been times when we’re playing alone, and have to give her a little show because we are competitive. But only when I play with my wife."

Meanwhile, the 78-year-old actor is considering stipulating in his will that all rights to his image be left to his family because he's concerned an avatar of him will end up in movies and he'd like to still retain an element of control.

Discussing if he would sell his digital image so he could continue starring in movies after he dies, he said: "It’s funny you should mention that. You get to an age where you start thinking about your will and estate.

"Now I’m thinking I’m also going to have to license my name and likeness so the rights go to my family rather than to the metaverse. I see what AI is doing with pictures with text.

"It’s only matter of time before you’ll be able to recreate any dead person at any age with the voice and the mannerisms, so I want to have some control."

Michael - who has Cameron, 44, with ex-wife Diandra and Dylan, 22, and Carys, 19, with Catherine - also admitted one of the reasons why he signed up to play Hank Pym in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was to appeal to a younger generation.

He said: "That was one of the reasons to do 'Ant-Man', other than I had never done a green screen-type movie. Most of my films have been R-rated – for adults only.

"I get a big kick out of having these kids pulling on my jacket, saying, 'Hank Pym! Ant-Man!' It’s as close to immortality an actor can get."

Catherine first revealed the unusual forfeit back in 2016.

She said: "If he ducks a shot he has to drop his pants. It's not just my husband, it's any man I play.

"There has been an issue with paparazzi so I make him go into the bushes. A deal is a deal."