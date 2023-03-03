WH Smith was hit by a cyber-attack.

The British retailer was a victim of a data breach that impacted the records of many members of their current staff and their personal information like names, addresses, date of birth and National Insurance number.

The shop - which is known for selling magazines, books and other pieces of stationery - confirmed customer data was not made vulnerable and confirmed that an investigation to figure out the root of the problem was underway.

A WH Smith spokesperson said: "WH Smith takes the issue of cyber-security extremely seriously and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

"We are notifying all affected colleagues and have put measures in place to support them."

"There has been no impact on the trading activities of the group. Our website, customer accounts and underlying customer databases are on separate systems that are unaffected by this incident."

The Information Commissioner’s Officer said they were aware of the leak and WH Smith did not supply the number of employees believed to have been affected by the attack.

Lauren Wills-Dixon, an expert in data privacy law at Gordons, explained that retail businesses were more likely to be the victim of this crime because of the vast amount of data they hold.

She told BBC News: "There is also enhanced reputational risk and potential for disruption because retailers are so reliant on public trust and confidence, which cyber incidents threaten to undermine. This makes the retail sector an attractive target."

In January, Royal Mail’s service was hit by a ransomware attack - which was thought to be Russian bots - and JD Sports was also a victim with 10 million customers implicated.