Kim Kardashian has been working out with Kelly Rowland.

The 42-year-old reality superstar took to social media on Thursday (02.03.23) to show off a mirror selfie of herself along with former Destiny's Child singer Kelly, 42, where she noted there was "nothing like" working out in her home gym with a friend.

She wrote on Instagram: "Nothing like working out w friends to keep you motivated [kiss emojji]"

The 'Stole' hitmaker matched her outfit with Kim's, with both stars choosing to wear a sets of black workout gear and the former 'X Factor' judge was quick to repost the snap herself and reply with a comment.

Kelly replied on her own Instagram Story: "FACTS!!!"

The 'Kardashians' star was also joined by her personal trainer Senada Greca and she gave her 347 million followers a glimpse into her workout routine as she posted a snap of herself lifting weights and begged fans not to judge.

She wrote: "Flip Flop workout Don't judge! We're getting strong @senada.greca"(sic)

The SKIMS founder- who was married to rapper Kanye West from 2014 until 2021 and has North, nine, Saint, seven, Psalm, five, and three-year-old Chicago with him - has been working out for up to two hours a day and earlier in the week, took to social media to show off the results of her dedicated exercise regime as she shared snaps of herself lifting weights with her personal trainer in an effort to combat jet lag after returning to Los Angeles from a trip to Europe for the Dolce and Gabbana fashion show.

She captioned the post: "Nothing like a 2 hr workout w Senada Greca to get my jet lag back on track. Finishing off strong is the best feeling ever to check a good workout off of the daily schedule. (sic)"