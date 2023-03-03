Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders are reportedly "getting serious" with each other.

The 29-year-old comedian - who has previously dated the likes of pop star Ariana Grande, Hollywood actress Kate Beckinsale and famously had a nine month relationship with Kim Kardashian after she split from Kanye West - is said to have struck up a relationship with 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' co-star Chase Sui, 26, and an insider has claimed that things are heating up between the pair.

The source told Page Six: "They're getting serious. They’ve been friends a long time and this romance grew out of friendship."

Towards the end of last year, the former 'Saturday Night Live' star was reportedly in the "early stages" of a relationship with model Emily Ratajkowski but was said to still be in touch with his reality superstar ex - who has North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and three-year-old Psalm with her former husband Kanye - but she was hesitant to "string him along."

A source said: "Pete is still obsessed with Kim. She is in touch [with Pete although] she's turning down all of his requests to get together. There's been contact and Kim is actually the one who texts him a lot - she's always messaging and sending pictures.

"It's got to be hard for Pete though - she's going hot and cold, she doesn't want to string him along but she can't be with him right now. Everyone suspects that's the reason behind his meltdown last week. When Kim called it off a few months ago he was understanding because he thought she was [worried about] her current stresses of the kids, the long distance, Kanye and her crazy schedule."