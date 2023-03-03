Paul Mescal greeted Nicole Kidman in his "sweaty underwear" at a London theatre.

The 27-year-old actor suffered an embarrassing encounter with the acclaimed actress outside his dressing room at The Almeida Theatre.

Paul - who was playing Stanley Kowalski in 'A Streetcar Named Desire' - explained on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!': "We thought it was the stage manager or something and I go to open the door. It's Nicole Kidman, and I'm standing there in, like, sweaty underwear."

Paul admitted that the whole incident was "incredibly undignified".

He said: "You'd think the next smart step is [to] put on some trousers, but there's something incredibly undignified about the act of [pulling up trousers]."

Paul rose to international prominence as Connell Waldron in the hit TV series 'Normal People'.

The actor previously joked that he blew his 'Normal People' wages on a round of drinks.

Paul - who starred on the show in 2020 - said: "I did stupid things like buying the cast a round of drinks, which was pretty much my entire wage!"

The series was released amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and even though it helped to raise his profile, Paul struggled with the lack of work in the following few months.

He shared: "I’ve struggled with the absence of work.

"A vast period of the day which would’ve been occupied is now totally unoccupied."

Paul turned to exercise as a way of curing his boredom.

The actor explained that he was trying to "get as much serotonin" as he could.

He shared at the time: "My life is a lot of Zoom calls and lots of running. I’ve been trying to get as much serotonin as I can. Serotonin is a wonderful thing."