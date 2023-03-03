Angela Bassett: I wasn't robbed of Oscars success

Published
2023/03/03
Updated
2023/03/03 23:45 (GMT)

Angela Bassett remains philosophical about her lack of Oscars success.

The 64-year-old actress was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in 1993's 'What's Love Got to Do with It' - but she ultimately missed out on the accolade.

Asked if she felt "robbed", Angela told 'CBS Mornings': "Of course, in the moment you're hoping and praying and wishing [you'll win]. But I never ... I don't walk away thinking 'I've been robbed.'"

Angela - who has also received an Oscars nomination for her role in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' - has moved on from her disappointment.

She reflected: "That's too negative of an emotion to carry with me for the rest of my life. I choose to believe there was a reason why it didn't happen."

Meanwhile, Angela recently promised that she will support her kids if they follow her into the movie business.

The Hollywood star - who has 17-year-old twins Bronwyn and Slater - insisted that she'll always support her children irrespective of what they do in their own careers.

Speaking about her kids' interests, Angela explained: "They want to follow the success, but whether it be acting, I don't get any clues to that right now. It's a little music, a little sports. But whatever they want to do, I support them."

Angela also revealed that she celebrated her success at the Golden Globe Awards with her two children.

The movie star - who won the Best Supporting Actress gong for her performance in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' - shared: "I went home and hugged my kids. They were really excited for mom to bring home a statue."

