Jennifer Aniston thinks sleep is "beautiful".

The 54-year-old actress has struggled with insomnia for years, and she's now grown to appreciate the value of sleeping well.

She told InStyle: "Sleep is extraordinary. It’s beautiful. But, boy, did I take it for granted when we were young.

"When you're younger, you kind of take it for granted. You think, ‘I can survive on three-to-five hours of sleep and I feel great,’ and then, all of a sudden, it just starts not to feel great and your performance isn't as up to par as it should be."

Jennifer acknowledged that a lack of sleep can lead to other health problems.

She said: "All of your body is getting all the work done that it put itself through during the day. You realise a lack of sleep leads to all sorts of health issues."

However, over the years, Jennifer has developed a routine that works well for her.

She shared: "I don't push myself so hard [in a workout] because that will lead to an injury when your body and your brain aren't fully rested. I just try to do my best and just figure out everything possible that will ensure a good night's sleep."

Meanwhile, Jennifer previously revealed that she would "love a relationship".

The actress doesn't "have any interest" in getting married again - but she's still hopeful of finding love.

Asked if she would ever get married again, Jennifer - who was previously married to actors Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux - replied: "Never say never, but I don’t have any interest.

"I’d love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, ‘I need support.’ It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, 'That was a tough day.'"