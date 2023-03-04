Gail Porter isn't "interested" in dating.

The 51-year-old former model was previously married to Toploader guitarist Dan Hipgrave, with whom she has daughter Honey, 20, while she also dated late Prodigy star, Keith Flint.

But she has admitted she would quite happily stay single because she is "very content" with her life with her "little" pussy and her pals.

Speaking to Bella magazine, she said: "I'm more wrinkly, but I'm very content. I'm always happy with my own company - it's quite nice. People say, 'Are you OK? Why are you still single?' I'm just really happy. I like it this way. I'm happy with my little cat and my adorable friends."

Asked if she is actively looking for a lover, she replied: "I'm not interested. It's just not for me. You never know, but I'm not bothered."

Gail previously revealed she considered joining a dating app.

The Scottish television presenter thinks about signing up to Tinder from time to time but she is worried she'll encounter someone who she's heard about her on the Crime channel.

She said: "When the cat’s sitting next to me, I think, 'Shall I go on a dating app?' I’ve heard of Tinder because it’s been on the Crime channel. I’m sure 99 per cent of people who are on these apps are completely fine, but I know I’m going to meet someone in that other one per cent. It’s just my luck."

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' contestant was also going to join celebrity dating app Raya but eventually decided against it, as she admits she doesn't want to be in someone else's "pocket" and likes having her own space.

She added: "I got put on a waiting list and then apparently they charge you money, so I got rid of that. I’m not paying to get laid. I’m not that desperate, I’ll just get another cat. But if I did have a relationship I’d like someone who has their own place so you don’t have to be in each other’s pockets. I’m not good at having people around me all the time, I get freaked out and very anxious. I’ve always been a bit like that. I like my space. I love a cuddle, but then it’s like, can you go away now?"

Gail insisted that despite all her tough "ups and downs" throughout her life - including being homeless, battling Bipolar Disorder and losing her hair - she is grateful to still be "standing".

She added: "I still feel like I’m 18. I’ve lived my best life. I’ve had ups and downs but I’m still standing. I’ve been homeless, I’ve been bankrupt, I’ve lost my hair, lost my mum and dad – I’m still here. You can’t get rid of me."