A new 'Gears of War' game is in the works.

The Coalition - the Microsoft-owned Canadian studio - has revealed that it is working on a currently-untitled 'Gears Of War' game and is seeking a gameplay designer.

A job listing on Microsoft's careers page read: “We are the official home of the Gears Of War franchise, and our objective is to forge the future of the IP and push the limits of Microsoft’s entertainment platforms and devices.

Although Microsoft is yet to officially announce a sixth 'Gears of War' game, journalist Jeff Grubb claimed: “The studio is now going to move on fully to Gears 6.

“I say now, it has likely moved on to Gears 6 in full over the course of the last year, but definitely, that will be their next game.”

What we do know, is that a 'Gears of War' card game is being released on April 30.

Steamforged Games, the home of board games and role-playing games, announced that 'Gears of War: The Card Game' is on its way.

The company tweeted: "The rumours are true. Be ready. Gears of War: The Card Game deploys in 2023."

The popular third-person shooter video games series is also getting a Netflix adaptation.

The streaming giant is planning to make the series into a live-action feature film and an adult animated series, with “potential for more stories to follow."

Actor Dave Bautista has indicated his desire to play the role of lead Marcus Fenix, but it is not yet known if he is involved in the Netflix project.

The steamer made the announcement to mark the 16th anniversary of the franchise - which was initially made by Epic Games before it was bought by Microsoft in 2014 - in November.

It said: “Sixteen years after the original Gears of War hit shelves, humanity’s last stand has reached a new frontier: the iconic video game is heading to streaming, with a live-action film adaptation and animated television series both in the works. Get ready for war.

“‘Gears of War’ follows the Delta Squad, a ragtag crew of infantry members locked in mortal combat with the Locust Horde, a monstrous race of genetically altered humans from the underground.

“Led by disgraced sergeant Marcus Fenix, the crew faces off against their enemies on the increasingly hostile planet of Sera.

“The upcoming film and series will be produced in partnership with The Coalition, the developer behind the ‘Gears of War’ games. ‘Gears of War’ joins a formidable slate of upcoming video game adaptations on Netflix, including ‘Assassin’s Creed’, ‘Sonic Prime’, ‘BioShock’ and more. And that’s not even mentioning the many original video games the service offers.

“‘Gears of War’ is coming soon to Netflix. Get your coalition ready.”