The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "OK" about being evicted from Frogmore Cottage.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan - who live in Montecito, California with their two children - had resided in the house on the Windsor Estate when they lived in the UK but were recently asked to vacate the property so that it can be used by other members of the Royal Family.

A source told The Times newspaper that Harry and Meghan are "OK" with the decision by King Charles and have an approach of "it is what it is".

The pair are also said to have acknowledged that "they were very privileged" to have homes in both the UK and the US, but accept that it is "not going to work for them" going forward.

The insider added: "The most alarming thing was that it was a gift from Her Majesty the Queen, and now it is no longer that. But it’s OK."

Representatives for the couple recently said: "We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."

The eviction reportedly came after the release of Harry's memoir 'Spare' in which he blasted several members of his family, including his father King Charles, step-mother Queen Consort Camilla, brother Prince William and sister-in-law Duchess Catherine.

However, Harry is said to have no regrets, with a source telling the New York Post: "Harry said he was really happy about the success of the book and the reaction to it.

“He said he had no regrets about any of the revelations, and he’s relieved to have got his story out into the world. There’s been an amazing reaction to it, he said."