Hugh Grant has admitted to temper tantrums on the set of 'Dungeons Dragons: Honour Among Thieves'.

The 62-year-old actor revealed he had a "couple of tantrums" and lashed out at a woman on set, when he confused her with a studio executive.

He told the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column: "I lost my temper with a woman in my eyeline on day one. I assumed she was some executive from the studio who should have known better.

"Then it turns out that she’s an extremely nice local woman who was the chaperone of the young girl. Terrible. A lot of grovelling..."

Referring to Christian Bale's infamous on-set tantrum while filming 'Terminator: Salvation', he added: "I did a Christian Bale."

Hugh previously admitted to tantrums after the 'Daily Show' host Jon Stewart banned him from the show.

Jon said: "He’s giving everyone s*** the whole time, and he’s a big pain in the a**."

Hugh said: "I did have a tantrum backstage. About once a year, I have a really mega-tantrum, and sadly he witnessed one."

He also explained that his bad attitude led to acting roles drying up in the past.

Hugh explained: "I developed a bad attitude from about 2005 onwards, shortly after 'Music and Lyrics'. I just had enough. Then I went back in 2009 and made another film.

"At that point, it wasn't me giving up Hollywood. Hollywood gave me up because I made such a massive turkey with that film with Sarah Jessica Parker '[Did You Hear About The Morgans?'].

"Whether I wanted to or not after that, the days of being a very well-paid leading man were suddenly gone overnight. It was slightly embarrassing but it left life free for other things."