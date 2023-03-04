Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ widow Allison Holker has told her children they will find the “courage” to “hold each other up” three months after their dad’s suicide.

The 35-year-old professional dancer was left devastated when Stephen was found dead on December 13 aged 40, and has largely taken time out from social media since his death aside from paying tribute to the choreographer and DJ, but on Saturday (04.03.23) she used her Instagram to send a message of support to her three kids.

She said alongside a snap of her on a sofa with son Maddox, six, and three-year-old daughter Zaia, who she had with Stephen – as well as her girl Weslie, 14, who she had from a previous relationship and who was adopted by Stephen: “My loves we are stronger than you could ever imagine. And we will stand strong together as a unit, and find the courage to hold each other up.

“I will be here for you every step of the way through the highs and lows, the ups and the downs.

“I will protect and I will guide, I will be a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, I will have mom jokes ready for when you need a good laugh.

“The love and light inside our hearts will still shine. I love you forever and always. Mommy.”

Among the famous faces who commented on the post was Ellen DeGeneres, 65, who said: “I think about you all every day.”

A source recently told People Allison is coping “as well as expected” in the wake of her husband’s death, which happened three days after their ninth wedding anniversary.

The insider added: “Her first priority is the kids, and she is being the best mom she can be. The support from friends has been invaluable.”

Allison last month posted her first video to Instagram since Stephen, who had risen to executive producer level on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ after being a regular on the long-standing series, took his life.

She said: “I just want to say thank you for all the love and support that you guys have sent to me and my family at this time.

“It has been very challenging and emotional, but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments and different ways that Stephen impacted your life.

“He lived his life from love, and he made you feel a certain way. My family and I have always said that we wanted to make sure that our purpose was looked out by bringing joy to people.

“Joy to people’s homes, you know, from dance or love. And that’s not gonna change for us. It’s going to feel a little bit different, but we know that that’s our purpose and we’ll still do that to this day.”

Allison married Stephen in 2013 and on February 12 hailed him as a “light” in her speech at a celebration of life ceremony for the dancer in Los Angeles.

She told mourners: “He chose love, grace and kindness. And he deserves to be celebrated.”