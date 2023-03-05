Andy Serkis is looking forward to doing more travelling now his kids are older.

The 58-year-old actor – who has Ruby, 24, Sonny, 22, and 18-year-old Louis with wife Lorraine Ashbourne – is excited to be able to go further afield and enjoy some new adventures with his spouse now their brood don’t need constant care.

He told Red magazine: “Now the kids are older, Lorraine and I want to do more travelling.

“We’d love to go to South America. I also want to do more climbing; I’ve been to Everest base camp and solo climbed the Matterhorn so more of that!”

The ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ actor believes the key to his long marriage to the ‘Inside No. 9’ actress is being “present in the moment”.

He said: “When you’re both creative people, you’re constantly thinking about the next thing you’re working on, or working on location.

“But I think we’ve got better about being present in the moment.

“When we’re away we miss each other like crazy then when we’re together, we’re really happy.

“We like to be active; we might walk across Hampstead Heath or cycle down to Rotherhithe and get a cup of coffee on the river.”

Despite their own career successes, Andy and Lorraine have always been determined to keep their family life “normal”.

He said:” We’ve always explained to them that we’re really lucky to do what we do, but at the end of the day, it’s still a job.

“It was very important for us to ground them, keep them in school and teach them that nothing would be handed to them on a plate.

“You might have to audition for something 10 times before finding out you didn’t get it.”