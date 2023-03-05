'The Last of Us' and 'The Mandalorian' star Pedro Pascal admits it can get "overwhelming" coping with his massive fanbase.

The 47-year-old actor plays fan-favourites Joel in the post-apocalyptic drama series based on the video games of the same name and the titular role in the 'Star Wars' spin-off, and although he loves the "connection" he has with fans of the cult shows, it can get intense at times.

Speaking to New Idea magazine, he said: "It can get overwhelming, when I really think about it, but I love the fans. I love the connection I have with them through these shows and the passion and enthusiasm they have for the material. I'm very grateful to have played a part in such huge worlds."

When asked to give a glimpse of what's to come in the next season of 'The Mandalorian', he coyly replied: "All I can say is that it's going to be truly amazing. Everyone is going to love it. I'm excited!"

The 'Game of Thrones' star admits he "begged" to be a part of 'The Last of Us' because he wanted to work with 19-year-old Bella Ramsey - who played Lyanna Mormont in the HBO fantasy series, in which he portrayed Oberyn Martell.

Although they both featured in 'Game of Thrones', they weren't on set at the same time.

Asked if they knew each other from the programme, he told the publication: "Not from being on set together, no. We both had very different elements to fulfil on 'Game of Thrones' but, as a fan, I loved Bella. When I found out she was already signed up, I practically begged to play Joel."

Bella plays teenager Ellie in 'The Last of Us', who Joel [Pascal] is tasked with smuggling amid the zombie apocalypse.