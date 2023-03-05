Eugene Levy thinks Jennifer Coolidge is a "beautiful person".

The 76-year-old actor starred alongside Jennifer, 61, in the 'American Pie' film franchise, and he's been thrilled to see the acclaim she's recently received for her role in 'The White Lotus', the hit comedy-drama series.

Asked if he's pleased that Jennifer has achieved "icon" status in her 60s, Eugene told the Observer newspaper: "Totally, yes! It’s so well deserved. She truly is a very funny, quirky, beautiful person."

Eugene thinks Jennifer found her perfect role in 'The White Lotus'.

The veteran actor has also loved her acceptance speeches at recent awards shows.

He explained: "In 'The White Lotus', Jennifer finally got a role that reflected who she is.

"I love that she’s getting all these plaudits, partly because it gives her the opportunity to make thank you speeches that turn out to be the highlight of the entire awards show."

Similarly, Josh Duhamel recently confessed to being a "huge fan" of Jennifer.

The 50-year-old actor starred alongside the award-winning actress in 'Shotgun Wedding', and Josh revealed that he relished the experience of working with Jennifer.

He said: "I’m a huge fan. She is a wonderful person to have around the set. She's very chill."

Josh was also wowed by Jennifer's approach to her work.

The actor shared: "What I’ll never forget about working with Jennifer was that we didn't know if she was like, doing it on purpose or if it was like part of her thing - it's almost like an Andy Kaufman thing.

"It makes everybody feel like we need another take, and she's like, 'No, I’m good.' And then you see it, and it's brilliant ... She's one of those enigmas."