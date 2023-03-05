Sam Claflin "loved being a dad" in 'Daisy Jones And The Six'.

The 36-year-old actor plays musician Billy Dunne in the TV mini-series, which based on the book of the same name, and Sam has revealed that he relished bringing his own real-life experiences into the project.

The actor - who has Pip, seven, and Margot, five, with his ex-wife Laura Haddock - told Sky News' 'Backstage' podcast: "I genuinely loved being a dad. As an actual real-life dad it was nice to bring my experience into film-making for the first time.

"It was really, for me, refreshing playing a character who went through similar struggles that I've been through being a dad and trying to be an artist at the same time. So it was a real joy for me to experience the drama that surrounds his life, I suppose."

By contrast, Sam previously wanted to create a distinction between his on-screen characters and his real-life self.

He explained: "I think I spent the majority of my early years in my career desperately trying to get away from myself and trying to prove to people that I can do this and I can wear this hat and I can, you know, I can be angry and I can be sad.

"But I think as I'm getting older, I'm like, no, actually I really want to use my own experiences and be very authentic with my performance, and kind of tap into things that are relatable to me."

Meanwhile, Sam recently confessed to being a huge fan of Pamela Anderson's new Netflix documentary, 'Pamela, a Love Story'.

The actor also expressed sympathy for the former 'Baywatch' star.

Asked about his celebrity crush, Sam replied: "It always was - and after seeing her new documentary on Netflix, still is - Pamela Anderson. I was obsessed with her as a much younger man, and just having an insight into her world recently, I really feel for her."