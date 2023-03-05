King Charles has invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to his coronation as a "symbol of national unity", according to a royal expert.

The 74-year-old monarch has invited the duke and duchess to his coronation in London on May 6, and royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams thinks the invite has created a dilemma for the couple.

Richard told MailOnline: "It has always been clear that King Charles would invite Harry and Meghan to the coronation. As a symbol of national unity, he believes this is important.

"However their response is uncertain and raises an acute dilemma for them. On the one hand, they want discussions with senior royals and accountability for what they believe they went through when they were senior working royals."

Richard made the comments shortly after a spokesperson confirmed that they've been been invited to the coronation.

The Sussex's spokesperson said: "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

Meanwhile, royal expert Katie Nicholl previously predicted that Harry - who was openly critical of his father in his memoir - would receive an invite for the landmark occasion.

She said: "I'm not sure the reports about harry being dis-invited from the coronation are accurate.

"My sources close to the king say that he will be extending that olive branch and that he will be inviting Meghan and Harry to the coronation."

The expert also insisted that Harry, 38, won't have to kneel before the king, even if he does attend the coronation.

She explained: "The plans for the coronation are being revised and updated and one of the king's wishes is that Royal Dukes will not be made to kneel as they were in the former ceremony.

"That means that Harry will not have to kneel in front of his father. But this is assuming that Harry is going to be at the coronation."