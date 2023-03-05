Gigi Hadid feels "so glad" to be a young mom.

The 27-year-old model has daughter Khai, two, with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, and Gigi has admitted to loving her experience of motherhood.

She told the Sunday Times newspaper: "She has already given me so much. I always wanted to be a mom, but I was never obsessive about it or [thought that] I was put on this Earth to be a mom."

Gigi thinks she had a baby at the perfect time in her life.

She said: "I've always been quite organised, so having Khai at the time that I did was a blessing. I'm so glad to be a young mom."

Gigi and Zayn, 30, have prioritised their baby girl since their split.

The blonde beauty also revealed that Khai has some of Zayn's British traits.

She shared: "She's clearly a child who was grown in my stomach eating a lot of British food - breakfast, beans, curries. And she still eats like that. She even says some words with a little [English] accent, which I love."

Meanwhile, Gigi recently admitted that the COVID-19 lockdown changed her career.

The model explained that lockdown and the birth of her daughter forced her to reevaluate her lifestyle.

Gigi - who split from Zayn in 2021 - explained: "I got pregnant and I really started to think about what I wanted after, when the world opened back up.

"It kept coming back to just a more stabilised schedule where I’m not in a different country every week."

Gigi ultimately opted to launch Guest In Residence, a line of cashmere designs.

She said: "This is very stabilising. I have an office that I come to. I know everyone here.

"I don’t have to look a certain way to show up. It’s a different experience for me, and it was the right time because I was ready for that."