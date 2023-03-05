Sam Claflin thinks it's become "impossible" for celebrities to escape the attention of fans.

The 36-year-old actor believes social media has made it much more difficult for celebrities to fly under the radar.

Sam - who has starred in films such as 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides' and 'Enola Holmes' - told Sky News' 'Backstage' podcast: "You're seen everywhere - everything you say is immediately broadcast and tweeted and tik-toked and becomes a meme and a gif. Or a jif - is it a gif or a jif?

"I think it's impossible to do anything without being seen now, I think there's definitely with that positives, but there's obviously huge negatives."

Despite this, Sam feels he's been able to live his life in a relatively normal way.

The actor - who has Pip, seven, and Margot, five, with his ex-wife Laura Haddock - said: "I only speak for myself and I don't know that I live out in the public eye enough to really warrant much interest in my private life, but I feel like I'm very fortunate that I get to live my life, my private life, very privately - I have my kids and live my life with my family and no one really knows what we look like."

Meanwhile, Sam recently confessed to being "obsessed" with David Beckham as a kid.

The actor was a huge fan of the soccer star during his younger years, and Sam recalled being too nervous to introduce himself to the former England captain at a party.

He shared: "I was always obsessed with David Beckham as a kid.

"I was obsessed with Posh Spice when the Spice Girls were a thing and then David Beckham was my favourite footballer.

"One of the first times I was ever in Los Angeles, I was at this party, and I was sort of introduced to everybody like a proper who’s who of Hollywood, and then David Beckham walked in.

"My agent was the one who was hosting the party so he was like, ‘Oh, let me go introduce you,’ and I was like, ‘Oh no, I can’t, I can’t. I just can’t go over there.’ So, I never have [met him] to this day ... I’ve put him on a pedestal my entire life."