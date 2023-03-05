Vladimir Putin is reportedly using a cryogenic oxygen tank.

The President of Russia has turned to using an oxygen tank - similar to the one previously used by pop star Michael Jackson - in a bid to extend his life.

According to the Daily Star Sunday newspaper, a Russian insider said on the Telegram platform: "Putin has now officially, totally gone ‘Wacko’.

"He has a cutting-edge cryo chamber in his mansion that doubles up as an oxygen tank … he gets in it with these ridiculously comical-looking glasses, white gloves and undies and socks, and thinks it is going to cure him of his ills.

"It is not. He is too far gone."

Putin, 70, has reportedly had the oxygen tank installed at his mansion near Moscow.

The Russian leader has also reportedly hired live-in Swiss doctors and a dentist to care for him.

Meanwhile, Michael Jackson released a photo of himself inside a hyperbaric oxygen chamber in the 1980s.

The pop icon - who died in June 2009, aged 50 - turned to the innovative technology in a bid to extend his life.

According to The National Enquirer, the 'Billie Jean' hitmaker - who suffered second and third degree burns to his face and scalp while filming a commercial in 1984 - said: "I've taken several long naps in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber and when I awoke I felt like a new person - I've never felt better.

"I definitely want one for my home so I can sleep in it at night. I plan to get one immediately. I want to live to see world peace, a world without hunger, a world where children and all mankind know no suffering.

"I believe if I treat my body properly I'll live to be at least 150."