Gigi Hadid is a "nepotism baby".

The 27-year-old model is the daughter of Yolanda Hadid and Mohamed Hadid, and Gigi accepts that she comes from "privilege".

Gigi - who has Khai, two, with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik - told the Sunday Times newspaper: "Technically, I'm a nepotism baby."

Despite this, Gigi insists she's worked hard for her success in the fashion industry.

She also explained that her parents have instilled a good work ethic into her.

The blonde beauty - who is the sister of fellow model Bella Hadid - shared: "My parents came from very little, [but] I've always acknowledged that I come from privilege.

"My parents told me, 'Just because you have parents who were successful, it doesn't mean that you shouldn't walk into the job being as nice and as hard-working as you can be."

Gigi was recently linked to Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

And the catwalk star admits that it's hard for her to have a healthy relationship.

She explained: "I don't know how anyone expects anybody they see in the public eye to have any sort of normal dating experience if you tie people [to one another] so quickly."

Last month, a source explained that although Gigi and Leonardo "get along well", they're not actually dating.

The celebrity duo were spotted together in Milan, but a source insisted that they're merely friends.

The insider explained: "The two get along well and were enjoying time together with friends. Gigi's priority is her daughter and her business and that's what she's focusing on right now."

Gigi and Leonardo love spending time together. However, they're not involved romantically.

The source added: "Gigi and Leo spent time together in Milan but they are just friends and are not dating."