Pamela Anderson feels she's been "observing [her] life as an outsider".

The 55-year-old actress became one of the most recognisable people in the world in the 90s - when she starred on 'Baywatch' - and Pamela still finds it surreal that so many people dress-up as her for Halloween.

The actress - who joined the 'Baywatch' cast in 1992 - told ET Canada: "It’s weird because I feel like I’ve been observing my life as an outsider, it’s just one Halloween costume after another.

"I think what’s great about the documentary and the book, I hope is that I feel more like a person now and not like a cartoon character, so it’s nice."

Pamela released her own Netflix documentary, called 'Pamela, a Love Story', earlier this year.

The blonde beauty previously explained that her ambition was to take "control of the narrative for the first time".

In a trailer for the documentary, Pamela also acknowledged that she's been partially responsible for some of the negativity in her life.

She said: "I didn’t feel like I had a lot of respect. I had to make a career out of the pieces left, but I'm not the damsel in distress. I put myself in crazy situations and survived them."

Prior to that, Lily James - who played Pamela in the biographical series 'Pam and Tommy' - revealed that she was looking forward to watching the documentary.

The actress said: "I can’t wait to watch [Pamela’s documentary] and learn more.

"Of course we could only do our best based on the information we had, so for her to be able to tell her story is so important. I’ll be watching along with the rest of the world. I’m eager to see what she says and hear what it’s all about."