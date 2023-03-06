John Travolta has paid tribute to his 'Speed Kills' co-star Tom Sizemore and declared he "will be missed".

Sizemore, 61, died on Friday (03.03.23) at a Los Angeles hospital where he had been on life support since suffering a stroke and brain aneurysm on February 18 and his former co-star Travolta has now remembered the late screen star in a touching post on Instagram which praised his acting skills.

Travolta wrote: "I did a film with Tom Sizemore called 'Speed Kills'. I found him to be an excellent character actor.

"He knew exactly what he was doing. I enjoyed the experience working with him very much. He will be missed."

The 'Saving Private Ryan' star collapsed at his home last month and was rushed to hospital. He never regained consciousness before passing away surrounded by his loved ones.

The sad news was confirmed in a statement from Sizemore's agent Charles Lago who explained: "It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore, aged 61, passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s Hospital Burbank. His brother Paul and twin boys Jayden and Jagger were at his side."

Shortly before the actor's death, Lago confirmed the family were making an "end of life" plan after his condition failed to improve. He said: "Doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end-of-life decision. "The family is now deciding end-of-life matters. "We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time, and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support and prayers that have been received. "This has been a difficult time for them."