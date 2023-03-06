Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were reportedly involved in a car crash in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday night (04.03.23).

The 29-year-old comedian is said to have been driving his Mercedes through a quiet neighbourhood when he lost control of the vehicle which slammed into a fire hydrant and skidded across the lawn of a nearby house causing some minor damage.

According to TMZ.com no one was hurt in the accident and police officers attended the scene but no citations were given. An investigation into what happened is said to be underway.

Lt. Christopher Coulter of the Beverly Hills police confirmed to PEOPLE that cops attended the scene of an accident in Beverly Hills which occurred around 11pm on Saturday night and confirmed a car had run into a fire hydrant.

Representatives for both stars have yet to comment on the reports.

The accident occurred shortly after the pair had landed back in Los Angeles following a holiday in Hawaii and Pete didn't let it ruin his weekend plans as he was still able to attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Sunday night (05.03.23) where he presented the Lifetime Achievement to 'Transformers' character Optimus Prime.

Pete has been rumoured to have been dating his 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' co-star Chase Sui for the last few weeks. The 'Saturday Night Live' star is said to have been friends with the 26 year old for some time but they only recently started dating.

A source told New York Post column Page Six: "They're getting serious. They’ve been friends a long time and this romance grew out of friendship."

He has previously romanced pop star Ariana Grande, Hollywood actress Kate Beckinsale and famously had a nine month relationship with Kim Kardashian after she split from Kanye West.