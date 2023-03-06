Chaka Khan has apologised for taking a swipe at Mary J. Blige, Adele, and Mariah Carey

The 69-year-old star hit out at a number of her fellow vocalists while discussing Rolling Stone's recent list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time - on which she was placed at number 29 - as she claimed that listeners of soul singer Mary J. Blige must be "blind as a motherf****** bat!" and tersely said of Adele making it to 22nd place: "I quit".

But just days after making the comments, the 'I'm Every Woman' hitmaker took to social media to apologise for her actions, where she insisted that being an artist is a "gift" and that there should not be any "competition" between herself and her fellow superstars.

On Sunday (05.03.23), she wrote on Instagram: "Recently, I was asked about a list of the 'greatest singers of all time' and instead of questioning the need for such a list, I was pitted against other artists and I took the bait," Khan wrote in her post. "As artists, we are unfairly put into 'boxes', 'categories' or on 'lists.' Being an artist or musician is not a competition. It’s a gift, for which I am truly grateful. It was not my intention to cause pain or upset anyone. To anyone that felt this way, I sincerely apologize. Thank you for all the love everyone has shown me, unconditionally. I have always been about empowering others and I started a foundation for that very purpose. I will be announcing soon.."

The 'I Feel For You' hitmaker - who also slammed 'thank u next' songstress Ariana Grande in her comments and claimed that Mariah Carey's position at number five on the list had been paid for - concluded her post by insisting that "empowering other artists is a top priority to her.

She added: "Empowering all artists is most important because we truly are the architects of change...and change begins within the heart. I love you all and God bless."