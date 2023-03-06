Adele gave a newly-wed couple a special gift by signing the bride's wedding dress during a show in Las Vegas over the weekend (04-05.03.23).

The pop star was on stage on Saturday night (04.03.23) for one of her 'Weekends with Adele' residency concerts at The Colosseum and she spotted a couple named Gaby and Evan who had turned up for the show still in their wedding outfits after tying the knot hours earlier.

In a video posted online by the bride, Adele is seen asking the pair: "Did you just get married? You got married today? Congratulations!"

The singer then walks over to them and the groom pulls out a pen which Adele then uses to scrawl her name on the bride's dress.

Gaby shared the special moment on Instagram and revealed it was her husband's dream to have Adele sing at their wedding - so they decided to attend her show shortly after getting hitched.

She explained: "Weekends with Adele ... My world is made - found the love of my life and this man was determined to have Adele sing at our wedding … 7 years later all our dreams came true. Thank you Adele for creating the memory of a lifetime for us."

Evan also shared the clip on his own page and wrote: "@adele please excuse my clammy hands. This was my most major fan girl moment lol @gababouthair #3/3/23."

Adele regularly walks through the crowd during her shows to meet her fans and recently admitted she was moved by a man who showed her a picture of his absent wife on his phone.

She said: "When I walk through the crowd. I wish you could see what I could see. I know I talk to a few people every night, but then I just see little stories of people happening. There was a man. He's just there 0 can you see him holding his phone up?

"I think that's his wife on his phone, and I don't think she's here, and it just really moved me. It looks like you're here on your own, and I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry for your loss, and I'm so sorry I didn't realise what you were showing me until I was already over there. I see these little pockets of people's lives when I walk through, and it's so beautiful."